ST. LOUIS (WAND) - St. Louis Cardinals legend Lou Brock died Sunday at the age of 81, ESPN reported.
Brock had battled several health conditions in recent years, including multiple myeloma, a type of cancer that affects the blood and bones.
Brock was known as a base stealing icon. In 1979 Brock retired as the single-season and all-time leader in stolen bases before Ricky Henderson later surpassed both marks. Brock was elected into the Hall of Fame in 1985. Brock was a six-time All-Star and eight-time stolen base leader.
Brock started his career with the Chicago Cubs before he was shipped to St.Louis in 1964. Brock and the Cardinals later won the World Series that season. Brock later led the Cardinals to another World Series title in 1967.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.