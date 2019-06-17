MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Three St. Louis men are charged with breaking into and burglarizing the Mattoon Verizon Wireless store.
42-year-old Alonzo Powell, 37-year-old Samuel Simpson, and 38-year-old Miltiano Johnson were all arrested for burglary, possession of burglary tools, and criminal damage to property.
They were arrested with the help of Arcola police Saturday around 4 p.m. in the 200 block of South Pine in Arcola.
Police said that about an hour and a half before they were arrested, the three broke into the Verizon Wireless store located on Dettro Dr. in Mattoon.
Police said the grabbed merchandise from the shelves and left town.
Arcola police saw them in their vehicle and stopped them.
All three were taken to the Coles County Jail.