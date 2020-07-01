DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - An employee of HSHS St. Mary's Hospital recently helped with a response to COVID-19 in New York.
The hospital said Jonathan Medler, a critical care nurse and house supervisor, served with 19 fellow Air Force Reservists while deployed in the New York region. They assisted medical staff in their response to the virus.
“You can’t know when you will get the call to be mobilized or ever be prepared for the length of time you will go without seeing your loved ones,” Medler said. “You can’t prepare for the mental strain of 70-plus hour work weeks, or for the next patient being sent up to the unit because they are all different. You can only prepare by knowing your job and being a team.”
Medler and the other airmen have returned home after serving for over a month on the east coast. They came home with an understanding of the challenges families, health care workers and communities have gone through and continue dealing with as the pandemic continues in America.
Medler said he was proud to serve and would do it again in a heartbeat.
“Back home most people will never understand what the people of this region have endured. COVID-19 is serious,” he said.
