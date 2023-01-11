DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — St. Teresa High School announced that Head Football Coach, Mark Ramsey will be retiring at the end of the school year.
Ramsey has held the head football job and has taught Physical Education at the school since 2016.
“Coach Ramsey has had an incredible run as coach of St. Teresa High School Football," said Principal Larry Daly. "He cares about the students and works very hard to instill the values, confidence, and attitude to help them be their best. He will be greatly missed.”
Ramsey wrapped up his career by coaching the Bulldogs to a win in the IHSA 2A State Championships. His record with St. T stands at 76-8.
His previous coaching experience includes stints at Shelbyville and Central A&M.
"I’ve known Coach Ramsey since the early 90’s and have nothing but respect for him as a man and a coach," said Athletic Director, Matt Snyder. "He is a tremendous teacher and his sideline demeanor is an example for all coaches to follow. He raised the standard at St. Teresa and he will be difficult to replace.”
St. Teresa announced that it will begin the headhunt for a new coach immediately.
