Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low near 40F. N winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low near 40F. N winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.