DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - St. Teresa High School in Decatur has been removed from the Central Illinois Conference, officials decided in a vote.
A 6-1 vote removed the school from the CIC, with Sullivan High School abstaining, per St. Teresa Principal Larry Daly.
"St. Teresa's motion, made on behalf of the Board of Directors, to withdraw from the conference for football only and remain for other sports, died for lack of a second," Daly said in a statement.
The change will take effect after the 2022-2023 school year. The school plans to pursue other conference options, Daly said.
