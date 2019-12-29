Police work the scene of a residence in Monsey, N.Y., early Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, following a stabbing Saturday during a Hanukkah celebration. Authorities say that several people were stabbed north of New York City late Saturday night and a possible suspect has been located. The Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council for the Hudson Valley region tweeted reports that the stabbing took place at the house of a Hasidic rabbi while they were celebrating Hanukkah. (Seth Harrison/The Journal News via AP)