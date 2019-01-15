CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) – Police are investigating a stabbing at a restaurant in Charleston.
An email alert from Eastern Illinois University says it happened at Smokey’s House BBQ, which is in the 300 block of W. Lincoln Ave. The message says a male suspect was seen leaving the scene in a southbound direction near Orchard Drive and Johnson Avenue. That area is close to the Charleston Fire Department.
The suspect is described as white and 5-foot-11 in height with brown hair and hazel eyes. Police say he was wearing a maroon and grey hoodie sweatshirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call Charleston police at (217)345-0060 or 911.