CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A woman accused of stabbing a man in Champaign is behind bars.
Police said they responded at about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday to a domestic incident, which occurred in a situation that started in a Prospect Avenue store and moved outside to a plaza parking lot. Officers said the woman, who they identified as 20-year-old Jimaria Filove Monae Wiley, stabbed the man with a small knife.
Another woman had a larger knife at the scene, authorities added.
Wiley was taken into custody. The victim was treated at a local hospital.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.