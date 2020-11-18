CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Parkland College's Staerkel Planetarium has gone virtual.
Due to the pandemic, the Staerkel Planetarium now offers virtual tours of the night sky while the dome remains closed to the public.
"Fall Prairie Skies" is a series of live-narrated tours exploring the wonders of the sky above.
All of the series Zoom meetings are free to join and welcome people of all ages to participate.
Showings occur every other Friday at 7 p.m.
The full schedule as well as the link for the Zoom meeting can be found on the planetarium's website. (click here)
