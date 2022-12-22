SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — No one wants to be in the hospital over the holidays, especially if they're worried that Santa might not find them.
“A big worry that children have when they come to the hospital at Christmastime is that Santa isn’t going to be able to find them and that it won’t feel like Christmas,” said Emily Enstrom, RN, BSN, MS, TNS, LAT, ATC, CVRN, nurse manager, pediatric intensive care unit. “But at St. John’s, we make it a priority to ensure our pediatric patients still experience the joys of Christmastime. Our colleagues and volunteers are so amazing when it comes to spreading comfort and joy during what can be an anxious time for many of our pediatric patients and their families.”
Staff and volunteers at HSHS St. John’s Children’s Hospital have made their best efforts to keep a jolly atmosphere around this difficult time of year. Christmas carols, holiday games, decorations for nurses' stations, and festive gear are just a few examples of holiday cheer.
Pediatric patients will be gifted presents and pajamas on Christmas morning. Parents will also be able to visit Santa's Workshop to pick out presents free of charge. The McGraw family provided funding for the workshop and also donated holiday swaddling clothes to each neonatal intensive care unit family.
