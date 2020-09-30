MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) - A staff member who worked around students last week at Mt. Zion Grade School has tested positive for COVID-19.
The staff member has not been in the building this week.
The Macon County Health Department is working to identify and monitor people who have had recent contact with the COVID-19 positive individual to prevent further spread.
The Mt. Zion School District #3 said it is taking the following steps:
- We will identify and notify close contacts (i.e., persons within six feet of a COVID-positive individual for 15 minutes or longer).
- We are working with the health department to place staff members and students identified as having prolonged close contact to the COVID-19 case(s) in quarantine for 14 days. Close contacts will also receive a separate notification from the Macon County Health Department.
- Ongoing monitoring of students and staff for signs and symptoms of illness and evaluating illness reports to identify possible outbreaks promptly.
- The school has been cleaned several times in the last week, and the school district will ensure there is proper cleaning and disinfection of the areas impacted by potential exposure to the COVID-19 virus.
The district said it will continue to enforce safe practices to prevent, promptly identify, and respond to potential COVID cases, as follows:
- Students and staff who are ill with COVID-like symptoms will promptly be placed in a separate supervised area away from others until they can be sent home.
- Students are required to wear face coverings at all times, as previously directed and per school policy.
- Staff are required to wear face coverings while in contact with children and other staff in the facility.
- We are continuously sanitizing high-touch surfaces, including door handles, stair rails, sink faucets, etc.
- We have removed items that cannot be frequently or adequately disinfected.
- We are teaching students the importance of face coverings, social distancing, and proper handwashing:
- Students are discouraged from sharing personal items, e.g., water bottles.
- Students are learning new ways to greet each other without touching.
- Students are reminded to avoid touching their eyes, nose, and mouth, and to cover coughs and sneezes.
- Students will be taught to wash their hands frequently and properly, following CDC guidelines on handwashing.
