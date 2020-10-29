TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Taylorville Community Unit School District #3 announced Thursday a staff member of North Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19.
The school reports the staff member was last on school campus on Tuesday. The employee is quarantined along with one other employee in the same department that was exposed.
The district says they worked with the Christian County Health Department to conduct contract tracing and it was determined no students or additional staff were exposed.
Deep cleaning and sanitation of the school spaces utilized by this department have been reported and are currently being addressed, the district said in a release.
