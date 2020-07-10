ILLINOIS (WAND) - Two central Illinois prisons are on medical quarantine after a staff member at each tested positive for COVID-19.
Illinois Department of Corrections spokesperson Lindsey Hess said the Decatur Correctional Center had a first staff member test positive. This case will be reflected at 5 p.m. Friday, when the IDOC COVID-19 page updates.
In addition, Lincoln Correctional Center had a first positive COVID-19 case in its staff.
No visits are allowed at either prison during quarantine, per the IDOC website.
To see the latest COVID-19 numbers in Illinois prisons, click here.
