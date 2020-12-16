(WAND) - If you are one of the millions of people who are currently looking for work, new analysis uncovers the qualities most important to employers looking to hire.
Finding a job in the midst of a global pandemic and economic downturn is tough.
Staffing firm Trueblue has identified the top soft skills that companies are looking for.
You need communication skills, customer service, the ability to problem-solve, planning and leadership skills, and to be detail oriented.
Nearly half (47%) of companies said they will not interview a candidate if they spot an error on their resume.
Also make sure to customize your resume for each job you are applying to, highlighting specific results, achievements or key projects.
