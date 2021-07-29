CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- Champaign Police and the Champaign Unit 4 School District temporarily suspend its School Resource Officer Program for the 2021-22 school year.
The call to suspend the school year came after experiencing a shortage of police staffing.
Champaign Police will continue to monitor school safety and maintain a presence throughout the school year; however, there will not be assigned SROs (School Resource Officers) to school buildings.
“The well-being and safety of our students and schools will always be a priority for Champaign Police, and though we have suspended our School Resource Officer Program due to staffing resources, each officer still has the ability to monitor, visit and check in on our schools to help foster safe and positive learning environments,” said Chief of Police Anthony Cobb. “Our relationship with Unit 4 is not ending, and we are committed to continuing to provide public safety resources to the best of our ability.”
The Champaign Police Department will continue to respond to service calls and major crises when needed by Unit 4.
Police presence will still be provided for special and athletic events at school facilities and before and after school as patrol resources allow.
“As we strive to provide a safe and nurturing learning environment for our students and staff, we will continue to work closely with our partners at CPD. This is an opportunity for us to proactively approach the security of our students and staff from a social-emotional and equity lens,” said Unit 4 Superintendent Dr. Shelia Boozer. “We plan to strengthen student supports through restorative practice, therapeutic crisis intervention (TCI) training, and introducing Student Support Advocates (SSAs) as part of our staffing.”
