MT. PULASKI, Ill. (WAND) – A longtime furniture store in Mt. Pulaski is going out of business, the company announced on Facebook.
Stahl’s Furniture and Bedding (926 E. McDonald St.) said a liquidation sale is set to start Thursday at 10 a.m. The entire inventory will be on sale at sacrifice prices.
Stahl’s has been in business since 1953, according to its Facebook page, and is family owned and operated. It said a “carefully curated selection” o furnishings, artwork and home accessories are available through the store.
WAND-TV attempted to reach out to Stahl’s ownership on Monday afternoon and was told they were out of town at that time.