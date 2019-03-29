DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A police stand off ended peacefully on Friday afternoon, according to Decatur Police Department officials.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of E. Locust Street around 9 a.m. Friday, regarding a neighborhood dispute. They were told one subject was armed and may have fired the gun.

Police arrived on scene and found a shell casing. The subject involved in the dispute refused to answer their door.

The area was secured and police began negotiating with the subject.

Police were able to get the subject to surrender peacefully just before 1 p.m. The subject was taken into custody. It's not clear yet if and what they will be charged with.