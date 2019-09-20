LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - Stand-up comedian Jeremy Nunes will be filming a television comedy special in Lincoln.
Nunes made headlines in December 2016 when he chose to not seek reelection as Mayor of Dawson, IL.
Since then, he has appeared in two more movies and is played regularly on Sirius/XM satellite radio's comedy channels.
Two weeks ago, Nunes filmed a standup special for Dry Bar Comedy.
Now, he is filming his first ever standup comedy special.
"I understand it's difficult to get people to leave home and trust a stranger to give them a great show," said Nunes. "Watching a retired small town Mayor tell hilarious stories works every time." Aside from stories about his time as the Mayor, Nunes' comedy is swear free.
The taping will be done at Lincoln Christian Church's auditorium on Saturday, Sept. 28. Shows will start at 5:00 and 7:00 p.m.
To reserve free tickets, fans can call Lincoln Christian Church at 217-732-7618. Any remaining tickets will be available at the door on a first come, first serve basis.