DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Standing Paddle Co. will be returning to Nelson Park under new ownership.
The new owners are Rob Lipic and Scott Magruder.
Standing Paddle Co. offers paddle boards and kayak rentals on Lake Decatur under the deck of the Beach House.
Rentals begin Memorial Day weekend and run through Labor Day weekend.
- Rates:
- Stand Up Paddle Board (SUP) rates:
- $15 for 1/2 hour
- $25 for 1 hour
- $45 for half day
- $65 for full day
- Kayak rates:
- $10 for 1/2 hour
- $20 for 1 hour
- $40 for half day
- $60 for full day
