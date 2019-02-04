DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Police arrested a man whose one-hour standoff with police forced a middle school to go on lockdown.
The News-Gazette reports the man, whose name has not been released, came out of a house in the 1300 block of Danville’s North Gilbert Street after talking with a police negotiator. He refused to leave the building starting at 3:30 p.m., forcing police to close part of the road.
Public Safety Director Larry Thomason says the man had a gun and fired a shot, but most likely not in the direction of a person. He did not have a hostage. Police took him to an unspecified place for an evaluation.
North Ridge Middle School began a soft lockdown that lasted until police gave an all-clear. School leaders briefly suspended bus transportation.