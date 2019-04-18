KINCAID, Ill. (WAND) – A suspect is in custody at the end of a Kincaid standoff.
At around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, a WAND-TV crew on the scene watched a SWAT team interview a home in the 400 block of Kincaid's Glen Street. Negotiations with a man who deputies say locked himself in a house started after 8 p.m.
The suspect is George Travis Bailey, 45. He is facing a domestic battery charge.
A domestic issue Wednesday night led to the Thursday situation, according to Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp. He says an order of protection against Bailey was issued Thursday morning to protect his significant other and two children, causing him to become irate and leading to the standoff.
Bailey had a butcher knife, investigators say, but didn't seem to threaten anyone with it. There were no injuries and nobody appeared to be in danger. One of the two children left the house on their own free will while the other stayed inside.
A SWAT team entered the house at around 10:20 p.m. and arrested Bailey when they obtained a search warrant late Thursday. A WAND-TV crew on the scene watched him surrender quickly.
Bailey will be in Christian County court Friday for arraignment.