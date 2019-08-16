PANA, Ill. (WAND) – A suspect who police said barricaded himself in a home during a standoff that lasted hours is in the care of medical professionals.
Police said the standoff began after 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, when they were called to the 500 block of N. State. St. in response to an adult male who had violated an order of protection. They found probable cause to arrest him at that address, along with property damage, but he had fled.
According to a press release, police found him at a different location and talked to him through an open window. The suspect, who officers said was armed with a knife, barricaded himself in the building. Authorities did not know if he had other weapons. More Pana officers, the Christian County Sheriff’s Office and Central Illinois Enforcement Group (CIEG) responded to create a perimeter.
As the standoff continued, police removed some squad cars and officers to relieve pressure on the suspect, but covert surveillance stayed active.
Police said he was seen leaving the residence at 10:21 a.m. Thursday. Authorities, including a K-9 unit, tracked him to a densely brushed area, where officers said he was hiding in the back of a pickup truck with a 12-inch knife to his chest. At 10:35 a.m., authorities used a stun gun, causing him to drop the knife, and arrested him.
The suspect went to a hospital, authorities said, and officers stayed with him until a mental health evaluation could be done 16 hours later. Police are required by law to stay with someone who is in custody and poses a threat to either themselves or other people. He then went to the care of medical professionals at 2:53 a.m. Friday and moved to another medical facility.
The entire situation took close to 30 hours to resolve. There were no injuries.
“I would like to thank all Pana Officers and Dispatchers, Christian County Deputies, and Agents from CIEG who were involved and handled themselves with professionalism and bravery during a volatile and dangerous situation,” said Pana Police Chief Daniel Bland. “Your dedication to selflessly serving others is very much appreciated. I am proud and honored to work alongside all of you.”
A report to the Christian County State’s Attorney’s Office is requesting formal charges against the suspect for violating an order of protection, which is a second-offense felony.
Authorities said they are withholding the suspect's name and address Friday to protect his privacy. It could be released later on.