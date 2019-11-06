obj_starbucks_holiday_cups_starbucks_ig.jpg

(WAND) - Starbucks will bring back their holiday themed cups on Thursday. 

The company will also bring back several holiday drink favorites.

food_starbucks_holiday_cups_gif_starbucks.gif

The coffee chain is releasing four seasonal designs this year:

  • Polka dots featuring green dots and mini siren logos on a red background
  • "Merry" written all over a cup in red and green letters on a snowy white background
  • Merry stripes featuring a pine green background with white lettering striped around the cup
  • Candy Cane Stripes features red swirls, a cascade of green Starbucks letters and the chain's logo.

The favorite drinks include, Peppermint Mocha, Eggnog Latte and Chestnut Praline Latte will be back on the menu. 

Limited-edition reusable red cups will also be available while supplies last. This year's design has "Merry Coffee" on a classic red background. Anyone who uses a reusable red cup to get their drinks after 2 p.m. Nov. 7 will receive 50 cents a grande holiday beverage through Jan. 7.