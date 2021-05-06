SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Gov. JB Pritzker has proclaimed May as Motorcycle Awareness Month in Illinois.
Pritzker joins the Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police, and motorcycle safety advocates to remind all motorists to Start Seeing Motorcycles.
“We want all riders and motorists, whether they’re traveling a short distance or long distance, to reach their destination safely,” said Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “Warmer temperatures mean that more motorcyclists will be on the road, so remember to always be alert for motorcycles and share the road.”
Motorcyclists represent only 3 percent of total vehicle registrations in Illinois, and they account for 14 percent of traffic fatalities.
In 2019, there were 1,010 traffic fatalities just in Illinois, 137 of which were motorcyclists, only 16 fewer motorcycle fatalities than in 2020.
“As drivers and riders, we all have a responsibility to each other as we share the road, especially when we operate our vehicles near highly vulnerable roadway users such as motorcyclists and pedestrians,” stated Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly. “Understanding these vulnerabilities and operating with an increased awareness of each other, combined with good choices behind the wheel and handlebars, is good for everyone involved. We should all be doing our part to increase roadway safety. Whether our knees are in the breeze, or we are wrapped comfortably in our vehicles, we all want to return to our loved ones at the end of each and every trip.”
Motorists should always:
- Look twice before changing lanes or merging. Use your mirrors and look over your shoulder to be sure it is safe.
- Allow appropriate distance. Traffic, weather, and road conditions require motorcyclists to react and maneuver differently. Drivers should allow motorcyclists enough space to maneuver and enough time to adjust.
- Use care when driving near a group of motorcyclists. Sharing the road with organized motorcycle groups requires patience and communication. If a driver needs to change lanes or reach an exit, they should signal their intention and wait for the riders to create space. Do not merge in between groups or riders unless there is enough space to do so safely.
Riders are urged to take precautions:
- Wear DOT-compliant gear with bright colors and retro-reflective strips or decals, over-the-ankle boots, gloves, a protective jacket, pants, and a properly fitted helmet with face shield or protective eyewear.
- Get regular maintenance and take advantage of IDOT’s free motorcycle safety courses. Visit startseeingmotorcycles.org for more information.
- Give yourself space and time to react. Allow space for emergency braking and for avoiding a crash. Make lane changes gradually and expect the unexpected.
- Ride Sober. Motorcycle riding, alcohol, and cannabis don’t mix. They slow your reaction time, affect your balance, coordination, and vision, and may increase your risk of crashing.
Start Seeing Motorcycles is made possible through IDOT, ISP, Gold Wing Road Riders Association, A Brotherhood Aimed Towards Education (ABATE), and other organizations that promote motorcycle education, awareness, and safety.
During the riding season, Start Seeing Motorcycles banners and yard signs will be on display throughout the state, reminding the public to always stay alert for motorcycles.
