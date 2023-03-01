(WAND WEATHER)- March 1st marks the start of Meteorological Spring for the Northern Hemisphere and Central Illinoisans have the pleasure of enjoying 60° weather with sunshine!
This has left some to wonder how monthly outlook for March looks. Let’s start off with our averages.
Typically warmer, and not as snowy as February, many look to March as a way to climb out of the dead of Winter.
Our average high increases by nearly 13° and snow chances significantly decline by the end of the month. It’s a great start to the month with only one hiccup.
Widespread showers start Thursday night and while you may notice a snow chance Friday night, WAND Meteorologists reminds you that there are multiple variables we must account for.
First off, we are well above freezing days leading into the event, which increases road and ground temperatures, too.
Secondly, snow chances are only limited for parts of Central Illinois and mainly focused from Jacksonville to Bloomington.
Even then the likelihood to see accumulation is limited. Now, let’s look at the long-term.
The Climate Prediction Center’s 8–14-day outlook may look disappointing, but keep in mind that it’s a general understanding of March 8th – 14th and doesn’t speak for individual days.
The precipitation outlook shows above average precipitation; however, it does not necessarily define the state in which that precipitation will be in. Meaning, it could be rain OR snow!
At the same time temperature outlook for March 8th – 14th, shows below average temperatures can be expected.
“While disappointing to hear, we must remember that the average high also increases from 47° on March 8th to 50° on March 14th.”
