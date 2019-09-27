OGLESBY, Ill. (WAND) - Trails in Starved Rock State Park are crumbling and eroding away, with many becoming unsafe for visitors.
You cannot hike into Tonti Canyon anymore due to trail erosion, park officials said.
Pam Grivetti, president of the Starved Rock Foundation, worries the park's other major trails may also be on borrowed time.
Grivetti said it is critical to get Springfield's attention and funding quickly.
"The No. 1 goal of the Department of Natural Resources is to preserve and protect the resources of the state of Illinois," Grivetti wrote to state officials. "The DNR has been losing the battle at the busiest park in the state and one of the busiest state parks in the nation.
"Yes, all state parks are compromised, but Starved Rock is in crisis," she added later. "Holiday weekends are nightmares of a sea of humanity and regular weekends May through October are not much better."
Since 2013, Starved Rock has drawn attendance figures that rival only the United States' 10 biggest national parks, NBC News reports. Starved Rock's yearly totals have not leveled off much since a record-shattering 2.8 million visitors came to the park in 2017.
If the current trend of visitors continues this year, 2019 would be the fourth busiest year in park history.
State Sen. Sue Rezin (R-Morris) said, "I absolutely share the same concerns. It's a real issue. We need to have a bill to address this or to get additional funds in the capital bill."
The backlog of deferred maintenance projects was estimated at not less than $6 million.
"We've got some major problems at Matthiessen this year, too," said Kerry Novak, complex superintendent for the two parks. "By the time you put all the Starved Rock and Matthiessen projects together, that figure is probably about right."
Grivetti said a way to deal with the crowds and lack of funding could be to charge for parking. 37 states currently charge for parking and/or admission at their state parks.
Rezin championed a bill to charge a $5 parking fee, with funds allocated for infrastructure and safety. Senate Bill 1310 stalled, over a fee exemption for La Salle County residents.
Rezin plans to reintroduce the measure in 2020.