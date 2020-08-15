Two of Illinois' most popular state parks will remain closed until at least Monday after heavy storms downed trees, blocking roadways and trails.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said Starved Rock State Park in Utica and Matthiessen State Park in Oglesby will remain closed until clean-up wraps.
Heavy rains and winds between 80 and 100 mph ripped across northern Illinois and other parts of the Midwest on Monday, hitting both parks. The National Weather Service has confirmed 14 tornadoes touched down in the state during the rare storm known as a derecho.
Von Bandy, director of the Office of Land Management for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, said both parks suffered “a significant amount of damage," mainly from downed trees and limbs.
While trails, picnic and fishing areas and the boat ramp are closed, the Starved Rock Lodge and Conference Center and the campground at Starved Rock State Park will stay open.
In a Facebook post Wednesday, park officials said anyone who tries sneaking into the park or parking along the roadside to gain access will be ticketed. They said those vehicles will be towed at owners' expense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.