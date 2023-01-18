starved rock

(WAND) - New research has named Illinois state park Starved Rock as the 7th most-Instagrammed state park in the country. 

There are over 102,800 Instagram posts with the hashtag #starvedrock.

The travel experts at Travel Lens have analyzed Yelp and TripAdvisor reviews for words such as, beautiful, stunning and breathtaking, to reveal the most beautiful state parks in the USA. 

You can view the full research here: https://www.travellens.co/americas-most-beautiful-state-parks/ 

Top 10 Most-Instagrammed State Parks 

Rank

State Park

State

Instagram Hashtag

Instagram Posts

1

Niagara Falls

New York

#niagarafalls

3,526,461

2

Valley of Fire

Nevada

#valleyoffire

285,304

3

Hocking Hills

Ohio

#hockinghills

248,287

4

Deception Pass

Washington

#deceptionpass

119,674

5

Devil's Lake

Wisconsin

#devilslake

116,585

6

Chimney Rock

North Carolina

#chimneyrock

110,055

7

Starved Rock

Illinois

#starvedrock

102,801

8

Redwood

California

#redwoodsnationalpark

95,340

9

Custer

South Dakota

#custerstatepark

91,686

10

Devil's Den

Arkansas

#devilsden

86,390

Niagara Falls was the most instagrammed state park, with over 3,526,400 Instagram posts.

Michigan state park, Porcupine Mountains Wilderness, has been named the most beautiful state park in the USA, with 88.89% of all reviews mentioning words such as beautiful, breathtaking or stunning.

You can view the full research againby clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.