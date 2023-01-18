(WAND) - New research has named Illinois state park Starved Rock as the 7th most-Instagrammed state park in the country.
There are over 102,800 Instagram posts with the hashtag #starvedrock.
The travel experts at Travel Lens have analyzed Yelp and TripAdvisor reviews for words such as, beautiful, stunning and breathtaking, to reveal the most beautiful state parks in the USA.
You can view the full research here: https://www.travellens.co/americas-most-beautiful-state-parks/
Top 10 Most-Instagrammed State Parks
Rank
State Park
State
Instagram Hashtag
Instagram Posts
1
Niagara Falls
New York
#niagarafalls
3,526,461
2
Valley of Fire
Nevada
#valleyoffire
285,304
3
Hocking Hills
Ohio
#hockinghills
248,287
4
Deception Pass
Washington
#deceptionpass
119,674
5
Devil's Lake
Wisconsin
#devilslake
116,585
6
Chimney Rock
North Carolina
#chimneyrock
110,055
7
Starved Rock
Illinois
#starvedrock
102,801
8
Redwood
California
#redwoodsnationalpark
95,340
9
Custer
South Dakota
#custerstatepark
91,686
10
Devil's Den
Arkansas
#devilsden
86,390
Niagara Falls was the most instagrammed state park, with over 3,526,400 Instagram posts.
Michigan state park, Porcupine Mountains Wilderness, has been named the most beautiful state park in the USA, with 88.89% of all reviews mentioning words such as beautiful, breathtaking or stunning.
You can view the full research againby clicking here.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.