Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. A few storms may be severe. High around 65F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.