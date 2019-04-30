SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Several state agencies, including veterans affairs, went before lawmakers Tuesday to discuss what has changed since Legionnaires' Disease outbreaks killed 13 veterans at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy.
They said there was a lack of communication between them before, but they are in constant contact now.
They also said notification will be more prompt if Legionella threatens public health.
At least one lawsuit has been filed against the state for what happened in Quincy.