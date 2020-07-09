SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Organizations in Decatur and Springfield are receiving a total of $307,645 in grants to promote adult literacy.
State Senator Andy Manar (D-Bunker Hill) said, “The adult literacy grants will help put thousands of adult learners on a path toward building a brighter future for themselves and their families... I encourage tutors in Decatur and Springfield to consider donating their time and abilities to help equip students with skills they will use for a lifetime.”
More than 13,500 students will be served by adult literacy programs across Illinois.
The following organizations in Manar’s district will receive grants:
Baby TALK
Decatur
$50,000.00
Richland Community College
Decatur
$100,000.00
Lincoln Land Community College
Springfield
$64,976.00
Fishes & Loaves Outreach
Springfield
$92,669.00
“Fishes & Loaves and Baby TALK uplift and empower young adults in a way that few other organizations can,” Manar said. “I was pleased to learn that the state will help advance their missions.”
The Adult Literacy Program is administered by the Secretary of State’s Illinois State Library Literacy Office.
People interested in becoming volunteer tutors are encouraged to contact the Illinois Adult Learning Hotline at 800-321-9511.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.