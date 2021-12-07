ILLINOIS (WAND) - A newly-filed Illinois bill would require unvaccinated people to to pay for their own COVID-19 medical expenses.
The measure was created by State Rep. Jonathon Carroll. and is filed as HB 4259, NBC Chicago reports. It would affect only those who choose to not be vaccinated against the virus and would make them cove medical costs associated with contracting COVID-19, even if they are covered by health insurance.
Carroll called this measure an incentive for public vaccinations. In comments, he compared this measure to smokers paying higher premiums for life insurance than those who don't.
"The insurance companies have things like this built in already," he said.
There are no co-sponsors listed on the bill and it's unclear if House Democrats will support it. The bill has Republican pushback, as Rep. Adam Niemerg introduced legislation to protect Illinoisans who are unvaccinated from being discriminated against.
"It gives folks freedom to make the decision for themselves," Niemerg said. "The freedom to talk to their doctors and have the conversation on whether they want to or don't want to take the COVID vaccine."
This bill would become law in January 2023 if it passes. It would likely face legal challenges.
