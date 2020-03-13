SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois State Board of Education released a letter to school districts providing additional guidance on how to deal with COVID-19.
Dr. Carmen I. Ayala released the letter to strongly encourage every school district in the state to come up with a contingency plan to ensure students can still learn if schools were to close due to COVID-19.
She stressed that all school closing decisions are u to each school district, and they should be working with local health departments to determine the course of action.
ISBE is encouraging administrators and staff to plan and have activities planned.
Some ideas for home learning include:
- Send books home with students and/or print out articles, poetry, and writing prompts.
- Assign a long-term research-based project aligned to multiple standards.
- Put together learning packets to review or enhance material already taught.
- Assign simple science projects that could be done at home.
- Review textbooks and print the supplemental lessons that one often does not have time to do in
- class.
- Use any online resources available to teachers and print assignments to do at home.
- Have students write reflection essays about a movie watched or a book read and scaffold the
- assignment for different age ranges.
- If your school district is providing grab-and-go meals or meal delivery, make take home packets available at the same location or through the same delivery mechanism.
For more information, click here.