Program addresses student challenges in classroom

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Seven school districts across the state are receiving grants to strengthen the teaching profession.

The teacher leadership and teacher residency grants total $1 million.

 

Districts getting awards include:

  • Bunker Hill CUSD 8 - $75,000
  • Altamont CUSD 10 - $75,000
  • Calumet SD 132 - $50,000
  • Township HSD 214 - $50,000

The following school districts got Teacher Residency Planning Grants:

  • North Chicago CUSD 187 (in partnership with National Louis University) - $50,000
  • Woodstock CUSD 200 (in partnership with Aurora University) - $50,000
  • Chicago Public Schools 299 (in partnership with Roosevelt University) - $50,000