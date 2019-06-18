SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Seven school districts across the state are receiving grants to strengthen the teaching profession.
The teacher leadership and teacher residency grants total $1 million.
Districts getting awards include:
- Bunker Hill CUSD 8 - $75,000
- Altamont CUSD 10 - $75,000
- Calumet SD 132 - $50,000
- Township HSD 214 - $50,000
The following school districts got Teacher Residency Planning Grants:
- North Chicago CUSD 187 (in partnership with National Louis University) - $50,000
- Woodstock CUSD 200 (in partnership with Aurora University) - $50,000
- Chicago Public Schools 299 (in partnership with Roosevelt University) - $50,000