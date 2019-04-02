SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois State Board of Elections says it will be ready to assist voters in Tuesday's consolidated election.
Board officials announced Monday that specialists will be available by phone from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. in Chicago and 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. in Springfield. They will be able to offer assistance or respond to complaints.
Voters who need to check their registration status may visit the state board's registration lookup page.
Officials say they remain concerned about cybersecurity and misinformation via social media. Any suspect posts or text messages should be reports to the state board.