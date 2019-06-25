SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Illinois State Board of Education released the results of its second survey of kindergarten student readiness.
The Kindergarten Individual Development Survey found 53 percent of kindergartners were socially and emotionally ready, 46 percent were ready in language and 33 percent were ready in math. Researchers say it may be too early to draw conclusions from the results.
“It’s a little too early for us to talk about trends,” said Terri Lamb, principal consultant for the early childhood division in the Illinois State Board of Education. “To be candid, our teachers, some of them are just getting used to the tool.”
Researchers hope to use the results of the survey over time to guide policy and decisions.
“We’re looking at this to try to look at how we change policy and how we change resources and investment across the state, or how they may be shifted to support our children and families better,” Lamb said.
Families can ask teachers how to help improve their child’s readiness outside class, Lamb said.