DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The new aquatic center at Nelson Park will get two additional features thanks to the state budget signed by Governor Pritzker Wednesday.
The budget includes $3 million to add a lazy river and a children’s splash pad to the facility, park officials said, adding that they had always planned for more features than those on the original plan.
“We had to make basic choices when we started this project, and as with any project you do, there are cost considerations,” said Park District executive director Bill Clevenger. “So we tried to create what we thought would be the first phase.”
Park officials worked with State Rep. Sue Scherer to have the funds included in the budget.
“We’re really working on revitalizing Decatur and trying to bring in young professionals and young families with little children and provide things for them to do from five o’clock Friday to eight o’clock Monday morning,” Scherer said.
The additions will not affect the timeline of the project, Clevenger said.
“It couldn’t have come at a better time,” Clevenger said. “We’re under construction, so you don’t have to have the disruption of additional construction. So next year, 30th of May weekend, we’ll be able to open the doors to a water park that I think our community, Macon County, is going to be just thrilled with.”