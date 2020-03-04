ILLINOIS (WAND) - Cannabis sales topped $34 million in Illinois during the month of February, the state government said.
The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation said the month's preliminary total for statewide adult-use cannabis sales was $34,805,072.01. Of this amount, $25,615,371 was sold to Illinois residents.
Dispensaries in the state sold 831,600 items over the 29 days of February. According to officials, a portion of each cannabis sale is going to be reinvested in communities harmed by "the failed war on drugs".
“These numbers show there continues to be a strong demand across the state as the most equity-centric cannabis program in the country moves forward in Illinois,” said Toi Hutchinson, senior advisor for cannabis control to Gov. JB Pritzker. “As the adult use cannabis industry continues to grow, so will the number of opportunities for consumers and entrepreneurs alike – especially those from communities who suffered the most during the failed war on drugs.”
The state is accepting applications for cannabis infusers, craft growers and transporters. Applications must be sent in by 5 p.m. on Monday, March 16, and can be found online here.
Social equity applicants will get additional points on their applications and have eligibility for receiving technical assistance, grants, low-interest loans and fee reductions and waivers. Interested applicants can attend workshops across the state, which are partnerships between the Illinois Department of Agriculture and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity to have questions answered.
Click here for dates and information for upcoming workshops.