ILLINOIS (WAND) - Driver Services facilities across Illinois will be closed from Nov. 17 and until Dec. 7 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Secretary of State Jess White said Friday.
“After careful consideration, we have decided to close all Driver Services facilities until Dec. 7, 2020, due to the worsening COVID-19 pandemic,” said White. “The health and safety of employees and the public remains paramount and face-to-face transactions potentially increase the further spread of the virus. We have extended expiration dates to assist people during this difficult time. I am also encouraging customers to consider using online services which are available for many office transactions.”
White extended the expiration date of driver's licenses and ID cards to June 1, 2021. The extension includes people who have February, March, April and May 2021 expiration dates. Expired licenses and ID cards will be valid until June 1, 2021 as a result.
Those with CDL (commercial driver's licenses) and commercial permits are not part of the extension because of federal requirements, per a press release.
Because of the closure, White is asking the public to take advantage of online services. People can click here for the following needs:
- Renewing a license plate sticker;
- Renewing a valid driver’s license for qualifying drivers;
- Renewing a valid ID card for those age 22-64 (seniors 65 and older have free, non-expiring IDs);
- Obtaining a driver record abstract;
- Filing Business Services documents, such as incorporations and annual reports;
- Customers with issues involving administrative hearings may contact adminhearings@ilsos.gov.
White said drivers who are eligible to renew their driver's license online will get a letter from the Secretary of State's office with a PIN number. People with licenses or ID cards that expired between Feb. 1, 2020 and Jan. 31, 2021 who qualify for online renewal should get their PIN letter in December 2021 or January 2021, per the release. In addition, people whose driver's licenses or ID cards expire after Feb. 1, 2021 will get their PIN letter about 90 days before the expiration date.
A total of 19 CDL facilities will stay open for CDL written and road exams. A PDF document attached to this story has the full list. CDL driving tests are done by appointment only by dialing (217)785-3013.
“Commercial truck drivers provide essential services by ensuring goods can be transported safely and efficiently throughout the state and country during this pandemic,” White said.
In addition, seven facilities will offer drive-thru service for only license plate sticker transactions. Those are also listed in the attached PDF document.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been the only government agency open statewide offering in-person transactions,” said White. “We have remained committed to serving the public. Protecting the health and safety of our residents is my top priority, and this is the guiding principle of our decision-making.”
White said all other Secretary of State departments remain open.
