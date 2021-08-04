ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois health officials are expanding free COVID-19 testing access to all K-12 public schools outside of Chicago, which obtained its own federal funding.
Schools will have the option to choose to utilize the SHIELD Illinois saliva-based test, which was developed by the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC). The test is able to detect SARS-CoV-2 and variants in symptomatic, pre-symptomatic and asymptomatic people.
“From the onset of the pandemic, the University of Illinois System has been committed to helping the state and its people navigate and safely emerge from this crisis,” U of I System President Tim Killeen said. “The decision by IDPH to provide our test-and-trace system at no cost to many thousands of K-12 students will allow a return to in-person learning and the kinds of educational opportunities for these young people that mean a better tomorrow for us all. We are grateful to state health officials for their leadership through this difficult time, and their ongoing partnership with the U of I System.”
“In-person learning is a priority and we want to make sure students, teachers, and staff are able to return to the classroom as safely as possible,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “With the surge in COVID-19 cases and Delta variant, the sooner we know if someone has been infected, the quicker we can take action to prevent the spread of the virus to others. Not only is testing the best way to identify these cases, it can also help keep kids in school with a new Test-to-Stay protocol. We encourage all school districts to take advantage of this free resource.”
The Test-to-Stay protocol provides an option that doesn't require everyone to quarantine. Students and teachers who are identified as a close contact of a positive COVID-19 case must be tested 1,3,5 and 7 days after exposure. As long as they stay negative, they do not have to quarantine.
Close contacts are only eligible for this option if their school requires universal indoor masking of all people age 2 or older, regardless of vaccination status. In addition, both the close contact and infected person have to have been wearing masks at the time of exposure.
"IDPH encourages all schools to implement weekly testing of their unvaccinated students and staff," a press release from Illinois leaders said. "Schools that implement weekly testing will be prioritized for Test-to-Stay and outbreak testing when required."
SHIELD Illinois tests had previously been offered for free to schools in predominantly low-income communities that have experienced high COVID-19 infection rates. With additional funding from the federal CARES Act and American Rescue Plan, IDPH was able to expand testing.
Schools wanting more information on testing or to sign up for SHIELD Illinois testing can contact Beth Heller at bheller@uillinois.edu.
