SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois State Fair grandstand has set a record for ticket revenue.
Five days into the fair, the grandstand ticket revenue is $2, 099, 435. That breaks the all-time record set of $2,082,078 set in 2016.
“Illinoisans from all over are coming together to celebrate everything that makes our state so special,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “The energy and excitement this year is amazing to see and I’m thrilled that so many families could join us for what is now a record-breaking fair.”
“We’re thrilled at the excitement we’re seeing across the fair this year as Illinoisans take part in all of the entertainment and activities we have to offer,” said State Fair Manager, Kevin Gordon. “With more fair to come and several great acts yet to take the stage, there’s no doubt our numbers will continue to grow.”
This year’s grandstand is also only 1,051 tickets away from breaking the record for all-time tickets sold.