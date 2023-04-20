CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The State Farm Center announced Thursday that it will host The Price is Right Live™ on Wednesday, October 25 at 7:30 p.m.
Doors open at 6:30pm.
Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at StateFarmCenter.com/Price, by calling 866-ILLINI-1, or at the Illinois Ticket Office at State Farm Center. Tickets range from $29 to $49 before fees.
The Price Is Right Live™ is an interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to "Come On Down" and play classic games made famous by the iconic network television show, The Price is Right™. Contestants can win cash, sought-after appliances, epic vacations and, of course, a brand-new car by playing favorites like Plinko™, Cliffhangers™, The Big Wheel™ and the fantastic Showcase!
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.