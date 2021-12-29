CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The State Farm Center updated its COVID-19 protocols.
The University announced on Wednesday it will institute a proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative-test protocol for all university sponsored events open to the public with more than 200 people attending beginning January 1.
The next event for the university at the State Farm Center is Men's Basketball verses Maryland on Jan. 6.
People entering will be required upon entering the facility to show an official, government issued vaccination card listing the guest's name and dates the last does was administered or a photo or digital version of an official government-issued vaccination card listing the guest's name and dates the last dose was administered or a printed or digital negative COVID-19 PCR or rapid test administered by a healthcare professional with 72 hours to the event that includes the guest's name and date the last test was administered.
