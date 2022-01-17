BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND)- State Farm insurance is looking to hire more than 3,400 full and part time employees across the U.S.
State Farm is nearing 100 years of service, and continues to grow even after a record breaking year.
They will be offering in-office, hybrid (work from office 1 week/month), and work from home opportunities, including positions based in or near one of their primary locations.
Those seeking a new job opportunity should attend an online career fair and speak directly with a hiring manager or recruiter to learn more about opportunities, benefits, pay and culture before applying.
Anyone interested in hybrid or in-office Claims, Customer Service, Sales, and Underwriting positions can register to attend the “New Year, New You in 2022 Career Fair.”
New Year, New You in 2022 Career Fair will be held Jan. 20 from 11:00 am – 3:00 pm CST, and will offer opportunities for both full- and part-time positions; insurance experience isn’t necessary. Click the link below to register.
Primary job opportunity locations include:
- Bloomington, IL
- Richardson/Dallas, TX
- Tempe/Phoenix, AZ
- Dunwoody/Atlanta, GA
Those interested in working from home Claims positions can register to attend the “State Farm Work from Home Opportunities Fair.” which also includes full and part-time positions that are remote/work from home. Claim Specialist–Proximity positions seek candidates with relevant claims adjusting experience and/or a construction background.
The State Farm Work from Home Opportunities Fair will be held Jan. 27 from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM CST, click the link below for more information.
For work from home opportunities, interested applicants must live within 120 miles of Bloomington, IL.
Some of these positions serve customers through in-language claims teams. Bilingual employees are needed for Spanish, Cantonese, Vietnamese, Mandarin, and Korean languages.
You can learn more about available job opportunities by searching StateFarm.com/careers.
