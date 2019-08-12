(WAND) - State Farm is announcing the top 200 finalists for their 8th annual Neighborhood Assist program.
People can start voting Wednesday, Aug. 14 for communities to win a $25,000 grant.
Communities submit causes that would make a positive impact in their neighborhoods.
From Aug. 14 through Aug. 23, anyone 18 and older with a valid email address can vote for their favorite cause at by clicking HERE.
The top 40 vote-getters will win $25,000 grants.
2,000 submissions were received through State Farm Neighborhood Assist. The State Farm Review Committee selected the top 200 finalists.
Illinois has 19 causes in the Top 200:
- Best Buddies Illinois Social Inclusion Project, Best Buddies Illinois Chicago
- Opportunity for Refugee Girls in Chicago, GirlForward, Chicago
- MVP Youth Baseball and Softball Program, LOST BOYZ INC., Chicago
- Crushers Club high-risk youth violence prevention/reduction program (Chicago's Englewood community), Restoring the Path, Chicago
- Ada S. McKinley Community Services, Inc. (ASM) College Preparation Program, Ada S. McKinley Community Services, Chicago
- Altgeld Youth Leadership Program, Metropolitan Family Services, Chicago
- Little City's Foster Care and Adoption Program, Little City, Chicago
- New Moms, New Moms, Inc., Chicago
- Spark Program for middle school student career exploration and self-discovery, Chicago
- The Phoenix Association Sigma Beta Club, The Phoenix Association
- Ready for School, Cradles to Crayons, Chicago
- Food For The Children Weekend Backpack Program, Food For The Children Weekend Backpack Program, Danville
- Mobile Food Pantry, Northeast Community Fund, Decatur
- DeafWings Community Services for Deaf Women Experiencing Domestic Violence, Jacksonville Area Center for Independent Living, Jacksonville
- Turning Point, Inc., McHenry County
- Student support at Walther Christian Academy Middle School, Walther Christian Academy, Melrose Park
- Project Opportunity, Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois, Rockford
- Send healthy food and snacks home with homeless and at-risk students each week, Compass for Kids, Inc., Springfield
- Olympia Pacesetters 4-H Hunger Ambassadors and Emergency Mini Food Pantries, Helping Hands Community Center, Stanford
You can vote up to ten times a day. You can use all ten votes for one cause or split those votes between causes.
On September 25, the top 40 vote-receiving causes will be announced at www.neighborhoodassist.com and a $25,000 grant will be awarded to each of the affiliated nonprofits.
For a complete list of the top 200 causes or to vote for a cause, go to www.neighborhoodassist.com starting Aug. 14.