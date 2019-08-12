State Farm cutting nearly 900 IT jobs

(WAND) - State Farm is announcing the top 200 finalists for their 8th annual Neighborhood Assist program.

People can start voting Wednesday, Aug. 14 for communities to win a $25,000 grant. 

Communities submit causes that would make a positive impact in their neighborhoods.

From Aug. 14 through Aug. 23, anyone 18 and older with a valid email address can vote for their favorite cause at by clicking HERE.

The top 40 vote-getters will win $25,000 grants.

2,000 submissions were received through State Farm Neighborhood Assist. The State Farm Review Committee selected the top 200 finalists.

Illinois has 19 causes in the Top 200:

You can vote up to ten times a day. You can use all ten votes for one cause or split those votes between causes. 

On September 25, the top 40 vote-receiving causes will be announced at www.neighborhoodassist.com and a $25,000 grant will be awarded to each of the affiliated nonprofits.

For a complete list of the top 200 causes or to vote for a cause, go to www.neighborhoodassist.com starting Aug. 14.