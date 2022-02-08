DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - State Farm awarded a grant in the amount of $5,000 to the Block X Block organization in Decatur.
The funds will help eligible homeowners with emergency repairs, help avoid the risk of structural damage, and provide safer living conditions.
Millions have been spent in Decatur tearing down homes to reduce urban blight. There are many vacant lots in older neighborhoods where liveable homes once stood.
Block X Block helps with minor repairs that help avoid the risk of major repairs later.
Participating residents are required to help with repairs.
“At State Farm, we make it our business to be like a good neighbor, helping to build safer, stronger, and better educated communities," said Decatur State Farm agent and Block X Block board member Alan Schelling. “Safe and well-maintained neighborhoods are the foundation of a strong society, and programs like Block X Block definitely stride to make our local communities a better place to live."
