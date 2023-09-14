(WAND) - State Farm ranks Illinois drivers as 11th in the country for the number of animal collisions claims.
These claims are for crashes involving deer, dogs, and farm animals. Illinois drivers have a 1 in 152 chance of colliding with an animal while driving.
There has been a decrease in Illinois animal collision claims over the past year. From July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023, the insurance industry received approximately 55,090 auto claims for animal collisions in Illinois. That is a decrease of 6.6% compared to the 59,000 auto claims for animal collisions from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022.
Nationally, the insurance industry paid for an estimated 1.8 million animal collisions over the past 12 months (July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2023). That is a 7.5% decrease compared to the previous 12-month period (July 1, 2021 – June 30, 2022).
The state with the most auto animal collision claims was Pennsylvania, with 153,000 insurance claims and a likelihood of 1 out of 59 for drivers to hit an animal.
The state where drivers have the highest likelihood of hitting an animal is West Virginia, with a probability of 1 in 38.
State Farm said the months drivers are most likely to collide with an animal in the U.S. are, in this order:
- November
- October
- December
If you’re driving on a paved, rural road without much traffic and the sky is not quite dark, you are in the most common scenario to hit wildlife. A State Farm survey showed between 30% and 50% of drivers had accidents during those conditions.
Speeding or using your phone increases the chance of an animal collision by 23%.
State Farm provided the following safety tips.
Animal Collision Safety Tips
- Know your insurance coverage. Before a collision occurs, make sure you're protected with the right type of insurance. Damages from auto-animal crashes typically are covered under comprehensive insurance, not collision.
- Slow down. Reduce your vehicle's speed and maintain a constant lookout for animals. Travel at a speed that will allow you to stop in time if an animal comes into the beam cast by your headlights.
- Use extra caution and slow-down in known animal crossing zones.
- Dusk to dawn are high-risk times; use high beams when appropriate.
- Scan the road and avoid swerving when you see an animal. Brake firmly when you notice an animal in or near your path, but stay in your lane. Many serious crashes occur when drivers swerve to avoid a deer and hit another vehicle or lose control of their cars.
- Always wear your seatbelt. Safety belts saved an estimated 114,955 lives in 2017.
- Turn on high beams at night. When driving at night, use high beam headlights when there is no oncoming traffic. The high beams will better illuminate the eyes of any deer on or near the roadway. If you encounter a deer or other animal, switch your headlights to low beam so the animals are not blinded and will move out of your way.
After-crash tips
- Move your vehicle to a safe place: Pull to the side of the road and turn on your hazard lights.
- Call police: If an animal is blocking traffic and could be create a threat for other drivers.
- Document: Take photographs of the road, your surroundings and damage.
- Stay away from the animal: A frightened, wounded animal could use its legs and hooves to harm you. Do not attempt to move an animal.
- Don’t assume your vehicle is safe to drive: Look for leaking fluid, loose parts, tire damage, broken lights and other hazard.
- Contact your insurance company: Quickly file your insurance claim
