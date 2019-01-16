MAROA, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois state fire marshal is investigating a Wednesday evening fire in Maroa.
The fire happened before 5 p.m. at a North Wood Street address. Crews say it took about 30 minutes to put the fire out.
There were no injuries as nobody was home when the fire happened, firefighters say.
No damage estimate was available Wednesday night when WAND-TV called for an update. Firefighters say they need to view the house in daylight to get a better idea.
A cause remains under investigation as the fire marshal takes over.