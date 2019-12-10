SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The holidays are here, which means it's time for decorations, but the Office of the State Fire Marshal is warning people that all of those decorations increase the risk of a house fire.
JC Fultz, public information officer for the State Fire Marshal, said officials want to create awareness for fire safety during the holidays. That's why they are pushing their Keep the Wreath Campaign.
"Keep the Wreath Campaign began in 1954 in Naperville," Fultz said. "We put our wreaths up here, at the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the first of December. We'll take them down on Jan. 2."
The two wreaths hanging up outside of the Fire Marshal's Office aren't just there for decoration; every white bulb represents a fire-related death in the state. Since Dec. 1, there have already been four.
"This white bulb represents someone's mother, someone's father, someone's brother, sister, their aunt, their uncle," Fultz said.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, more than one third of home decoration fires are started by candles.
"From 2013 to 2017, average per year, there were 780 holiday decoration house fires in the United States," Fultz said.
Other than being cautious of candles, Fultz said the most dangerous decorations to mind are Christmas trees and light strands.
"Keep [a Christmas tree] watered every single day. When you notice a tree starting to get dry, it's time to remove it from your home. It only takes a minute for that tree to catch on fire," Fultz said. "If a light string has a frayed wire or lose bulb connection, you need to make sure you throw those out. Make sure they are rated from a proper laboratory, like UL,and make sure you know how many lights you can strand together."