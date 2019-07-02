SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Last year between June and July, over 130 firework injuries were reported in state.
The most common injures were to the hands, arms, face and legs.
With the Fourth of July being the state fire marshal's busiest holiday, authorities want to make sure everyone stays safe.
The fire safety compliance manager for the state fire marshal, Bob Wetzel, says there are more than 100 registered firework stands in the state, and it's his job to make sure those stands are operating according to the law.
"Fireworks, even though it looks easy, there's a lot of planning and work to make sure it's safe," Wetzel said. "It's not just as easy as, I'm going to light something, it's going to go up and it's going to be cool."
Wetzel says one of the most dangerous items is sparklers.
"Sparkler sticks gets up to 2,000 degrees and unfortunately, it seems those are the youngest children, four, five and six years olds, and they don't understand this things is incredibly hot," Wetzel said.
For anyone planning on having a fireworks display in their backyard, Wetzel says check with the local jurisdiction first.
"Some allow fireworks to be done, and some don't," Wetzel said. "No matter what, there should be a 200-foot clearance between where the fireworks are set off and someone's house."
The fire marshal's office urges health care providers to report injuries. The office has a form on their website to fill out if someone is injured or there is a fireworks complaint.